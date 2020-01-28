(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), mar 28 gennaio 2020

We are:

The European External Action Service (EEAS) supports the work of the High Representative in defining and implementing an effective and coherent EU foreign policy. The EEAS supports his tasks of conducting the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and chairing the Foreign Affairs Council. It also supports the High Representative in his capacity as Vice President of the Commission with regard to his responsibilities within the Commission in the external relations field including the coordination of other aspects of the EU’s external action. The EEAS works in close cooperation with Member States, the Council and relevant services of the European Commission.

SECDEFPOL.1 – Security and Defence Policy Division is responsible for developing policies and coordinating/managing the EEAS’ overall contribution in the area of security and defence in the context of the implementation of the EU Global Strategy.

This includes work on strategic issues and policy areas including cyber-security, hybrid, maritime security, as well as defence policy initiatives and development of civilian and military capabilities.

In this context, the Division contributes to the implementation of PESCO (including as part of the PESCO secretariat), as well as CARD and EDF (and coherence between them).

It coordinates and contributes to the implementation of the Civilian CSDP Compact (including notably CSDP-JHA aspects) as well as the Military Mobility Action Plan and it deals with policy aspects of the further development of relevant CSDP tools.

The Division also ensures strategic policy development and action on cyber issues, including cyber diplomacy, cyber-security, cyber-defence and other cyber policy initiatives related to partner countries and organisations, as well as on countering hybrid threats.

It further acts as EEAS focal point dealing with global maritime security and is responsible for programming, monitoring and implementing the EU Maritime Security Strategy’s external dimension.

We propose:

The position of a secretary, contract agent FG II, to provide secretarial and administrative support to the dedicated division.

Functions and duties:

We are looking for a dynamic, flexible, proactive and highly motivated colleague with very good communication and organisational skills and with a developed sense of service. He/she will be working in a very friendly and collegial environment. The successful candidate should have good computer skills with a sound knowledge of the standard IT applications used in the EU institutions such as MS Office, Ares, MIPS, Sysper, Decide, RUE etc. as well as of administrative procedures. He/she will be entrusted with the following main tasks:

Provide efficient secretarial support to the Head of Division, the Deputy Head of Division and members of the Division;

Organise meetings and accompany external visitors in accordance with security regulations;

Carry out various administrative tasks such as diary-keeping, filtering telephone calls, filing and ordering supplies, drafting correspondence;

Document management: registration of incoming and outgoing correspondence in ARES, including attribution of the documents to the respective colleague(s);

Organise missions of staff using MIPS application;

Ensure the implementation of the procedures concerning the management of the documents and sharing good practices as well as coordinating internal procedures in his/her role as Document Management Officer’s correspondent of the Division;

Organise meetings, video conferences, events;

Follow-up of the representation budget;

Co-ordinate the creation, keeping up to date and retrieval of documents and data in the appropriate files or IT databases;

Ensure the preparation of briefing files, speeches, etc.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates for this contract agent II post should:

(i) have passed a valid EPSO CAST in a valid FG for this post or

(ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in a valid FG for this post https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All

have a level of post-secondary education attested by a diploma or a level of secondary education attested by a diploma giving access to post-secondary education and appropriate professional experience of three year;

have the capacity to work in languages of CFSP and external relations necessary for the performance of their duties. Knowledge of other EU languages would be an asset.

Be a national of one of the member States of the European Union and enjoy full rights as a citizen.

SELECTION CRITERIA:

Proven experience in the secretarial field. Experience in the field of external relations will be an asset;

sound computer skills (MS Office) and good knowledge of standard administrative procedures. Knowledge of IT tools used in EU institutions (ARES, MIPS, Sysper) will be an asset;

ability to be flexible, well organised, perform multiple tasks and adjust to changing priorities and respect deadlines;

very good knowledge of oral and written English, a good knowledge of French is an asset;

previous experience in EU institutions and/or EU Delegations would be an asset.

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT:

Brussels, Belgium

SPECIFIC CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

The successful candidate will be required to undergo security vetting if (s)he does not already hold security clearance to an appropriate level (EU SECRET), in accordance with the relevant security provisions.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Contract agent position (Function group II); renewable contract for a maximum duration of 6 years (with a valid CAST exam).

APPLICATION AND SELECTION PROCEDURE

Deadline for sending application. Please send your CV and cover letter (with your EPSO CAST number) to <a by 21 February 2020 at 18.00 (CET).

Candidates shall draft their CV following the European CV form which can be found at the following internet address:http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu/en/documents/curriculum-vitae.

The selection panel will make a pre-selection on the basis of the qualifications and professional experience described in the CV and motivational letter, and will produce a shortlist of eligible candidates who best meet the selection criteria for the post.

The candidates who have been preselected will be invited for an interview by a selection panel. The panel will recommend a shortlist of candidates for a final decision by the Authority Empowered to Conclude Contracts of Employment. The Authority may decide to interview the candidates on the final shortlist before taking this decision.

Interviews will be scheduled in March 2020.

Starting date: May/June 2020 in EEAS Headquarters

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/73554/eeas-vacancy-notice-contract-agent-fgii-job-title-secretaryclerk-eeas-headquarters-job-n%C2%B0_en