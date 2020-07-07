EEAS VACANCY NOTICE: CONTRACT AGENT FGII – ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT – EEAS HEADQUARTERS – JOB N° 332889

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mar 07 luglio 2020

We are

The European External Action Service (EEAS) supports the work of the High Representative in defining and implementing an effective and coherent EU foreign policy. The EEAS supports his tasks of conducting the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and chairing the Foreign Affairs Council. It also supports the High Representative in his capacity as Vice President of the Commission with regard to his responsibilities within the Commission in the external relations field including the coordination of other aspects of the EU’s external action. The EEAS works in close cooperation with Member States, the Council and relevant services of the European Commission.

The Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) leads the European Union’s efforts on the public dimension of European diplomacy and its communication on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as its external action more broadly. It pro-actively communicates and enhances support for the values, policies, priorities, actions and impact of the EU as a global actor among EU citizens and at the international level.

The Division supports the EU Delegations and relevant Missions and Operations around the world in communicating and enhancing support for the EU and its activities and policies to the relevant audiences. It also supports and facilitates the internal communications in the European External Action Service and plays a leading role in information management activities.

We propose

The position of the Administrative Agent at the Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) for a contract agent FGII as per article 3b of the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS).

We look for

A dynamic, flexible and proactive colleague with good communication and organizational skills with a developed sense of service. The secretary should be able to quickly adapt to new working environment and be a good team-player. The successful candidate should have good computer skills with a sound knowledge of the standard IT applications and administrative procedures. He/she will be entrusted with the following main tasks:

provide efficient secretarial and logistical support;

carry out various administrative tasks such as diary-keeping, filtering telephone calls, filing and ordering supplies, dealing with correspondence, prioritising and responding to general inquiries;

document management: registration of incoming and outgoing correspondence, including in Ares; ensure that incoming messages and documents of horizontal nature are attributed and followed up and that deadlines are respected;

organize missions of staff using MIPS application;

organize meetings and events;

co-ordinate the creation, keeping up to date and retrieval of documents and data in the appropriate files or IT databases;

co-ordinate inter-service consultations;

ensure the preparation of briefing files, speeches, etc;

co-ordinate and authorize translation requests.

Legal basis

The vacancy is to be filled in accordance with the conditions stipulated under the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS)1.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates for this contract agent II post should:

(i) have passed a valid EPSO CAST in a valid FG for this post

Or

(ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in a valid FG for this post https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All

Or (ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in a valid FG for this post https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All have a level of post-secondary education attested by a diploma or a level of secondary education attested by a diploma giving access to post-secondary education and appropriate professional experience of three year;

have the capacity to work in languages of CFSP and external relations necessary for the performance of their duties. Knowledge of other EU languages would be an asset.

be a national of one of the member States of the European Union and enjoy full rights as a citizen.

SELECTION CRITERIA:

Candidates should have:

proven experience in the secretarial field. Experience in the field of external relations will be an asset;

sound computer skills (MS Office) and good knowledge of standard administrative procedures. Knowledge of IT tools used in EU institutions (ARES, MIPS, Sysper) will be an asset;

ability to perform multiple tasks and adjust to changing priorities and respect deadlines;

very good knowledge of oral and written English and/or French;

previous experience in EU institutions and/or EU Delegations would be an asset.

Furthermore:

experience of working in a team in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment;

experience in working with or within other EU institutions would be considered as assets.

Specific conditions of employment

The signature of the contract will be subject to prior favourable opinion of the Medical Service.

The successful candidate might be required to undergo security vetting if she or he does not hold already a Personal Security Clearance to an appropriate level, in accordance with relevant security provisions.

Equal Opportunities

The External Action Service applies an equal opportunities policy.

Application and selection procedure2

Please send your CV and cover letter (with your EPSO CAST number) via email to

<a

Deadline for sending application: 22 July 2020 at 18.00 (CET).

Candidates shall draft their CV following the European CV form which can be found at the following internet address: http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu/en/documents/curriculum-vitae.

Late applications will not be accepted.

The selection panel will make a pre-selection on the basis of the qualifications and professional experience described in the CV and motivational letter, and will produce a shortlist of eligible candidates who best meet the selection criteria for the post.

The candidates who have been preselected will be invited for an interview by a selection panel. The panel will recommend a shortlist of candidates for a final decision by the Authority Empowered to Conclude Contracts of Employment. The Authority may decide to interview the candidates on the final shortlist before taking this decision.

Place of employment: EEAS Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium

Post available: as of 01/09/2020

1 Staff Regulations of Officials (SR) and the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS). For reference, see https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=&uri=CELEX:01962R

2 Your personal data will be processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725, as implemented by ADMIN(2019)8 Decision of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The privacy statement is available on the Europa website: (http://eeas.europa.eu/data_protection/rights/index_en.htm) and on the EEAS Intranet:

(https://intranet.eeas.europa.eu/page/eeas-work/data-protection/privacy-statements).

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/82182/eeas-vacancy-notice-contract-agent-fgii-%E2%80%93-administrative-agent-eeas-headquarters-job-n%C2%B0-332889_en