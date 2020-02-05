(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), mer 05 febbraio 2020

We are:

The European External Action Service (EEAS) supports the work of the High Representative in his tasks of conducting the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and chairing the Foreign Affairs Council. It also supports the High Representative in his capacity as Vice President of the Commission with regard to his responsibilities within the Commission in the external relations field including the coordination of other aspects of the EU’s external action. The EEAS works in close cooperation with Member States, the Council and relevant services of the European Commission.

The EU Hybrid Fusion Cell was established in 2016 as an initiative of the Joint Communication on Countering Hybrid threats. It is incorporated into the analysis division of EU INTCEN, which, along with the EU Military Staff Intelligence Directorate and under the framework of the Single Intelligence Analysis Capacity (SIAC), provides analysis and early warning to the EEAS, the Commission, the Council and Member States. The primary aim of the EU Hybrid Fusion Cell is to analyse, share and exchange information on hybrid threats within multiple networks across the EU institutions and the Member States. Supported by the geographical and thematic sections of SIAC, the Hybrid Fusion Cell analyses a wide range of hybrid threats and their originators. Disinformation campaigns are one area of focus of the dedicated team.

On 5 December 2018 the College of the European Commission adopted an Action Plan against disinformation (JOIN(2018) 36 final), which was presented jointly by the Commission and the High Representative. The plan outlines concrete actions to bolster EU capabilities to detect, analyse and expose disinformation and strengthen coordinated and joint responses between the Union and Member States.

WE PROPOSE:

One Contract Agent FG IV position for an analyst to be based within INTCEN.2 to support the activities of the Hybrid Fusion Cell. The Contract Agent work will focus on the analysis of hybrid threats, with particular focus on the disinformation campaigns. He/she will: (a) contribute to prepare assessments on disinformation issues in the context of hybrid threats; (b) contribute to awareness raising across EU Institutions and Member States.

Functions and Duties:

He/she will assist/contribute to:

Research using automatized open-source research/IT tools;

In-depth assessments on hostile disinformation activities;

INTCEN’s assessments on hybrid threats, including information operations/disinformation activities;

Preparing analysis reports for the INTCEN.2 and the Hybrid Fusion Cell;

Building/maintaining an effective network across institutions, MS, partner states and partner organizations and agencies;

Detection and exposure of hybrid threats including disinformation activities and campaigns.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

Candidates for this contract agent FG IV post should:

– (i) have passed a valid EPSO CAST in FG IV ; or

– (ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in FG IV https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All

have the capacity to work in languages of CFSP and external relations necessary for the performance of their duties. Knowledge of other EU languages would be an asset;

be a national of one of the Member States of the European Union and enjoy full rights as a citizen;

have technical knowledge on how to use open-source and social media research tools;

have a valid security clearance (if not see the specific conditions of employment below).

SELECTION CRITERIA:

Knowledge and Experience:

Candidates should be able to demonstrate good knowledge and experience in the following areas:

political analysis, geopolitical awareness and understanding of informational environment in Third States that are in focus of known hybrid actors;

knowledge of the EU’s policies and positions towards the Third States;

public diplomacy;

sound background on security in organisations.

Knowledge of EU institutions and decision-making processes, the EU’s external action and EU enlargement policies would be an asset.

Skills:

Linguistic skills: Knowledge of English (and French would be an asset).

Knowledge of languages in non-EU States (e.g. Russian, Mandarin/Cantonese or one of the languages of the Western Balkans) is an asset.

Communication skills: Capacity to work and communicate (both orally and written) under time constraints in a multilingual international diplomatic environment. Creativity and flexibility.

Interpersonal skills: Teamwork and capacity to coordinate with other teams and multiple stakeholders. Able to proactively establish and maintain an effective network/community of interest.

Intellectual skills: Solid analytical capability as well as excellent drafting and reporting skills. Rapid grasp of problems and capacity to identify issues and solutions.

Computer skills: Microsoft Office software (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint) required. Understanding of data mining and knowledge of automatized research tools.

Social media skills: Knowledge of Twitter and Facebook, and social media analytics is a key asset.

PLACE OF EMPLOYMENT:

Brussels, Belgium

SPECIFIC CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

The successful candidate will be required to undergo security vetting if they do not already hold security clearance to an appropriate level (EU SECRET), in accordance with the relevant security provisions.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION:

Contract agent position (Function group IV); renewable contract for a maximum duration of 6 years (with a valid CAST exam). Initial contract: 1 year.

Posted within EU INTCEN, embedded in the INTCEN.2.

APPLICATION AND SELECTION PROCEDURE:

Candidates should send their applications (CV and motivation letter – in English or French) to the mailbox: <a by at 18.00 (CET).

Candidates shall draft their CV following the European CV form which can be found at the following internet address:http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu/en/documents/curriculum-vitae.

The selection panel will make a pre-selection on the basis of the qualifications and professional experience described in the CV and motivational letter, and will produce a shortlist of eligible candidates who best meet the selection criteria for the post.

The candidate who have been preselected will be invited for an interview by a selection panel. The panel will recommend a shortlist of candidates for a final decision by the Authority Empowered to Conclude Contracts of Employment. The Authority may decide to interview the candidates on the final shortlist before taking this decision.

Indicative starting date: May 2020 in EEAS HQ (Brussels).

