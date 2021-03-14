EDUCATION REFORM – THE LEARNING FIRST PROGRAMME THREE POP-UP EVENTS:  MARCH 15TH TO 19TH 2021

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, dom 14 marzo 2021
The Ministry of Education has scheduled three pop-up events, happening next week Monday, Wednesday and Friday – March 15th, 17th and 19th, 2021 The pop-up events will introduce education stakeholders and the general public to how 21st Century learning for children is being designed for the Bermuda Public School System.
