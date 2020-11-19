EDUCATION PREPPED KARA BAILEY TO BE TOP OF THE CLASS IN THE ST. LOUIS RESTAURANT SCENE

Over the last decade, Kara Bailey has gone from lesson planning to menu planning.

Bailey and her husband Dave run Baileys’ Restaurants, operating seven restaurant concepts in St. Louis as well as event spaces and a catering company. The local culinary empire ranges in character and cuisine from the indulgent Baileys’ Chocolate Bar to Rooster – a hip brunch spot with two locations.

It’s a feat to keep one restaurant running, much less several, and it’s not something Bailey envisioned when she studied early childhood education at the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

“I’ve always loved children,” she says. “I was interested in the arts as well but found that early childhood education married those interests of creativity and children.”

Bailey was student teaching and working as a nanny when she met her husband, who was managing Sasha’s Wine Bar on De Mun. Soon after they started dating, he opened Baileys’ Chocolate Bar on a shoestring budget with help from anyone he could enlist, including Bailey.

“I would student teach during the day and then go into the restaurant at night and help with everything from hosting to payroll,” Bailey says.

After graduating with her BS, Bailey worked in the Affton School District for eight years, first as a second grade teacher then as an English language learners teacher and district coordinator of the ELL program.

Gradually, her role with the restaurants evolved from helping where she could to working full time by 2011. Bailey’s touch can be seen in the design and ambiance of restaurants. She works with her sister, an interior designer, to create environments that are “comfortable and joyful.” The wall décor at Rooster’s South Grand location illustrates this – literally.