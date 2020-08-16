Edible Gender, Mother-in-Law Style, and Other Grammatical Wonders

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 16 agosto 2020

R. M. W Dixon, Adjunct Professor and Deputy Director of the Language and Culture Research Centre, James Cook University

R. M. W. Dixon is Adjunct Professor and Deputy Director of the Language and Culture Research Centre at James Cook University. He has published grammars of a number of Australian languages (including Dyirbal and Yidiñ), in addition to A Grammar of Boumaa Fijian (University of Chicago Press, 1988), The Jarawara Language of Southern Amazonia (OUP, 2004; paperback 2011), and A Semantic Approach to English Grammar (OUP, 2005). His theoretical works include Where have All the Adjectives Gone? And other Essays on Semantics and Syntax (De Gruyter, 1982), Ergativity (CUP, 1994), the three volume work Basic Linguistic Theory (OUP, 2010-12), and most recently Making New Words: Morphological Derivation in English (OUP 2014).