domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Agenparl

EDIBLE GENDER, MOTHER-IN-LAW STYLE, AND OTHER GRAMMATICAL WONDERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 16 agosto 2020

Cover

New in Paperback

Edible Gender, Mother-in-Law Style, and Other Grammatical Wonders

Studies in Dyirbal, Yidiñ, and Warrgamay

R. M. W Dixon

Author Information

R. M. W Dixon, Adjunct Professor and Deputy Director of the Language and Culture Research Centre, James Cook University

R. M. W. Dixon is Adjunct Professor and Deputy Director of the Language and Culture Research Centre at James Cook University. He has published grammars of a number of Australian languages (including Dyirbal and Yidiñ), in addition to A Grammar of Boumaa Fijian (University of Chicago Press, 1988), The Jarawara Language of Southern Amazonia (OUP, 2004; paperback 2011), and A Semantic Approach to English Grammar (OUP, 2005). His theoretical works include Where have All the Adjectives Gone? And other Essays on Semantics and Syntax (De Gruyter, 1982), Ergativity (CUP, 1994), the three volume work Basic Linguistic Theory (OUP, 2010-12), and most recently Making New Words: Morphological Derivation in English (OUP 2014).

<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts

GABWEBENH-42 ends–>

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/edible-gender-mother-in-law-style-and-other-grammatical-wonders-9780198864202?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

STRATEGY

Redazione

VEILED POWER

Redazione

EDIBLE GENDER, MOTHER-IN-LAW STYLE, AND OTHER GRAMMATICAL WONDERS

Redazione

THE TALMUD’S RED FENCE

Redazione

MEDIEVAL AND EARLY MODERN PORTRAYALS OF JULIUS CAESAR

Redazione

SLAVERY AFTER ROME, 500-1100

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More