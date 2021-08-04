(AGENPARL) – mer 04 agosto 2021 REGISTER NOW TO LEARN ABOUT EDA FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES []

[SUSA]

[HEADER]

EDA will host a series of webinars about the newly announced funding opportunities made available through the American Rescue Plan

Interested in learning more about these opportunities? EDA is hosting a series of informational webinars throughout the month of August to discuss how to apply for the newly announced EDA funding opportunities through the American Rescue Plan.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. (EDT)

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. (EDT)

Friday, August 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. (EDT)

Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. (EDT)

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. (EDT)

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. (EDT)

[SUSA]

—————————————————————

STAY CONNECTED:

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

🔊 Listen to this