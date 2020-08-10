ED FREEMAN ON “THE POWER OF AND: RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS WITHOUT TRADE-OFFS”

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK, lun 10 agosto 2020

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Join the Museum, in partnership with the Fordham Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis and the CFA Society New York, for a virtual lunchtime program with Ed Freeman on his latest book, The Power of And: Responsible Business Without Trade-Offs.

About the Book

The idea that business is only about the money doesn’t hold true in the 21st century, when companies around the world are giving up traditional distinctions in order to succeed. Yet our expectations for businesses remain under the sway of an outdated worldview that emphasizes profits for shareholders above all else.

The Power of And offers a new narrative about the nature of business, revealing the focus on responsibility and ethics that unites today’s most influential ideas and companies. R. Edward Freeman, Kirsten E. Martin and Bidhan L. Parmar detail an emerging business model built on five key concepts: prioritizing purpose as well as profits; creating value for stakeholders as well as shareholders; seeing business as embedded in society as well as markets; recognizing people’s full humanity as well as their economic interests; and integrating business and ethics into a more holistic model. Drawing on examples across companies, industries and countries, they show that these values support persevering in hard times and prospering over the long term. Real-world success stories disprove the conventional wisdom that there are unavoidable trade-offs between acting ethically and succeeding financially. The Power of And presents a conceptual revolution about what it means for business to be responsible, providing a new story for us to tell in order to help all kinds of companies thrive.

About the Speaker

R. Edward Freeman is University Professor and Elis and Signe Olsson Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He is the author of the widely influential book Strategic Management: A Stakeholder Approach (2010, originally published in 1984) and has worked with executives and companies around the world.

This program is FREE, but advance registration is required. Registered guests will receive the Zoom link prior to the program.

