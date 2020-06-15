lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
ED (EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT) COVID-19 GUIDE

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020 Source: University of Washington (UW). Published: 4/16/2020.
This web page provides protocols and recommendations to ready Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 patients. These include creative approaches to staff training, improving the physical space for isolation capacity, equipment to procure/inventory, and systems for providing patient care to minimize staff exposure.
(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22616

