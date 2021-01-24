domenica, Gennaio 24, 2021
Breaking News

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

THE UNITED STATES CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA

COVID, FI: BERLUSCONI, HA DATO MANDATO A MANDELLI, DI ISTITUIRE UN GRUPPO…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY STRONGLY CONDEMNS THE USE OF BRUTAL FORCE AGAINST PEACEFUL…

NUOVA LUCE PER I MOSAICI DEL BATTISTERO DI SANTA MARIA DEL FIORE

GIORNATA DELL’ISTRUZIONE: UN DIRITTO PER TUTTI I BAMBINI

USA: AMAZON CERCA DI BLOCCARE IL VOTO PER POSTA NELLE ELEZIONI SINDACALI

USA, IL NUOVO MESSICO HA VOTATO PER BIDEN. ORA SI PENTE DELLA…

IL PAPA AL CELAM: UN’ASSEMBLEA ECCLESIALE è SEGNO DI UNA CHIESA SENZA…

USA, EX CAPO DELLA PATTUGLIA DI CONFINE MARK MORGAN: L’AMMINISTRAZIONE BIDEN HA…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ECUADOR: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

ECUADOR: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 24 gennaio 2021

This report outlines Ecuador’s requirements for food and agricultural product imports. The following sections of the FAIRS Country Report are updated in 2020: Section I – New laws were included in this section and some were updated; Section X – Trade Facilitation has been included reflecting the latest information available. Hyperlinks to ministries, agencies, and legal documents are provided throughout this updated report.

Ecuador: FAIRS Country Report

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ecuador-fairs-country-report-4

Post collegati

GHANA: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

Redazione

GHANA: FAIRS EXPORT CERTIFICATE REPORT

Redazione

ECUADOR: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

Redazione

SOUTH KOREA: FAIRS COUNTRY REPORT

Redazione

INDIA: INDIA CONFIRMS HIGHLY PATHOGENIC INFLUENZA IN KERALA

Redazione

ECUADOR: FAIRS EXPORT CERTIFICATE REPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More