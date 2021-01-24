(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 24 gennaio 2021

This report outlines Ecuador’s requirements for food and agricultural product imports. The following sections of the FAIRS Country Report are updated in 2020: Section I – New laws were included in this section and some were updated; Section X – Trade Facilitation has been included reflecting the latest information available. Hyperlinks to ministries, agencies, and legal documents are provided throughout this updated report.

Ecuador: FAIRS Country Report

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/ecuador-fairs-country-report-4