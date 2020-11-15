domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
ECOWAS SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FORUM 2020

(AGENPARL) – ABU DHABI (EMIRATI ARABI UNITI), dom 15 novembre 2020

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) will be hosting the fourth edition of the annual ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF) on 24-26 November 2020. The event will be organised in partnership with the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE), the global decentralised renewable energy industry  association, and supported by GET.invest, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC). The event also sees Energy Catalyst as sponsor and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as strategic partners.

Now more than ever, addressing the energy gaps facing the region must be at the forefront of all development efforts. This year’s ESEF is special in many ways as it coincides with two landmark events, namely, the 10-year anniversary of ECREEE and the global pandemic of COVID-19. The agenda will therefore have special focus on the role of sustainable energy in COVID-19 response and recovery.

For the agenda and more information about the Forum, visit ESEF’s website.

Fonte/Source: https://www.irena.org/events/2020/Nov/ECOWAS-Sustainable-Energy-Forum-2020

