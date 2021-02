(AGENPARL) – PARIS (FRANCE), gio 04 febbraio 2021 Chile has been plunged into recession, caused by social protests and the COVID-19 crisis. Sound public finances have enabled bold stimulus action to support the economy, but risks remain. Reforms should focus foremost on reducing inequality, according to the latest OECD Economic Survey of Chile.

