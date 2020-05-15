ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE GROWS BY 2.2%, GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP), GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP), 1ST QUARTER 2020 (FLASH ESTIMATE)

(AGENPARL) – HUNGARY, ven 15 maggio 2020

Economic performance grows by 2.2%

The gross domestic product of Hungary was up by 2.2% according to raw data and by 2.0% according to seasonally and calendar adjusted and reconciled data in the 1st quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The extraordinary situation resulting from the corona virus pandemic had a negative impact on the production of most sections, but market services and, to a lesser extent, industry continued to be the driving forces for growth in the 1st quarter as a whole.

Compared to the previous quarter, the volume of gross domestic product1 decreased by 0.4% – according to seasonally and calendar adjusted and reconciled data – in the 1st quarter of 2020.

Volume indices of GDP (corresponding period of previous year = 100.0) (%)

Seasonally and calendar adjusted and reconciled volume indices of GDP (%)

Fonte/Source: http://www.ksh.hu/docs/eng/xftp/gyor/gde/egde2003.html