sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT TO PROTECT UK RESEARCH JOBS WITH MAJOR SUPPORT PACKAGE

GOVERNMENT UNVEILS £200 MILLION PACKAGE TO HELP INNOVATIVE BUSINESSES BOUNCE BACK

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF THE NORWEGIAN COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING APP

BELGIAN DPA FINES CONTROLLER FOR SENDING A DIRECT MARKETING MESSAGE TO THE…

BELGIAN DPA IMPOSED A FINE OF 1,000 EUR ON AN ASSOCIATION THAT…

BELGIAN DPA IMPOSES FINE OF 1000 EURO ON A CONTROLLER FOR NOT…

DESIGNING FISCAL REDISTRIBUTION: THE ROLE OF UNIVERSAL AND TARGETED TRANSFERS

DAMPENING GLOBAL FINANCIAL SHOCKS: CAN MACROPRUDENTIAL REGULATION HELP (MORE THAN CAPITAL CONTROLS)?

A SURVEY OF RESEARCH ON RETAIL CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY

WEALTH INEQUALITY AND PRIVATE SAVINGS: THE CASE OF GERMANY

Agenparl

ECO-FRIENDLY FLOATABLE FOAM HYDROGEL FOR THE ADSORPTION OF HEAVY METAL IONS AND THE GENERATED WASTE FOR THE CATALYTIC REDUCTION OF ORGANIC DYES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 27 giugno 2020

Benefiting from the three-dimensional networks structure and multiple different functional groups, hydrogels have emerged as efficient adsorbent in removal of heavy metal ions from wastewater. However, the obvious drawbacks of the hydrogel such as generating toxic secondary waste after adsorption, difficulty in separation and collection limited its practical application in wastewater treatment. The present work introduced a facile strategy of combining mechanical frothing and in-situ radical polymerization to prepare floatable porous foam hydrogel, which not only efficiently removed Cu2+ from the water, but also could be easily collected. After adsorption, to avoid the generated secondary toxic waste, a sustainable strategy of turning the waste into useful materials was introduced. The waste of the Cu2+_ adsorbed hydrogel was processed by NaBH4 solution to obtain Cu nanoparticles (Cu NPs)-loaded composite hydrogel, which was further employed as catalyst for the catalytic reduction of organic dyes. In a word, this work established a convenient and sustainable strategy for the preparation of eco-friendly floatable foam hydrogel for efficient removal of heavy metal ions such as Cu2+ from the water, and the introduced turning waste into useful materials concept was envisaged to be applicable to other heavy metal ions-adsorbed hydrogel systems, which would avoid the unwanted secondary pollution efficiently.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/N7hE43Ggkmo/D0SM00756K

Post collegati

ECO-FRIENDLY FLOATABLE FOAM HYDROGEL FOR THE ADSORPTION OF HEAVY METAL IONS AND THE GENERATED WASTE FOR THE CATALYTIC REDUCTION OF ORGANIC DYES

Redazione

IL SINDACO CON LA RICERCATRICE MARTA SERAFINI: OGGI PARLIAMO DI RICERCA E DI FUTURO PER LE NUOVE GENERAZIONI.

Redazione

GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY: COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACTS – PANDEMIC CONUNDRUM: TO CONTROL OR TO TRUST?

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: £100 MILLION RESCUE PACKAGE FOR ENGLAND’S ZOOS AND AQUARIUMS

Redazione

ALGERNON CHARLES SWINBURNE

Redazione

DETENTION IN NON-INTERNATIONAL ARMED CONFLICT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More