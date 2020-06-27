ECO-FRIENDLY FLOATABLE FOAM HYDROGEL FOR THE ADSORPTION OF HEAVY METAL IONS AND THE GENERATED WASTE FOR THE CATALYTIC REDUCTION OF ORGANIC DYES

Benefiting from the three-dimensional networks structure and multiple different functional groups, hydrogels have emerged as efficient adsorbent in removal of heavy metal ions from wastewater. However, the obvious drawbacks of the hydrogel such as generating toxic secondary waste after adsorption, difficulty in separation and collection limited its practical application in wastewater treatment. The present work introduced a facile strategy of combining mechanical frothing and in-situ radical polymerization to prepare floatable porous foam hydrogel, which not only efficiently removed Cu2+ from the water, but also could be easily collected. After adsorption, to avoid the generated secondary toxic waste, a sustainable strategy of turning the waste into useful materials was introduced. The waste of the Cu2+_ adsorbed hydrogel was processed by NaBH4 solution to obtain Cu nanoparticles (Cu NPs)-loaded composite hydrogel, which was further employed as catalyst for the catalytic reduction of organic dyes. In a word, this work established a convenient and sustainable strategy for the preparation of eco-friendly floatable foam hydrogel for efficient removal of heavy metal ions such as Cu2+ from the water, and the introduced turning waste into useful materials concept was envisaged to be applicable to other heavy metal ions-adsorbed hydrogel systems, which would avoid the unwanted secondary pollution efficiently.