(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mar 16 marzo 2021



Released by the European Commission, the economic sentiment index (ESI) provides a broad measure of both business and consumer sentiment. Results are available for all participating countries and aggregated to the Eurozone and European Union level. The survey is very detailed and offers information on demand, output and inflation.

<!–

–>



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/EconomicEventsInterestRates/~3/CeLx2sxBRN4/feed526611.html