(AGENPARL) – mer 10 novembre 2021 System Upgrade: Delivering the Digital Dividend

The EBRD’s latest Transition Report is now available as a microsite and PDF download.

Transition Report 2021-22

System Upgrade: Delivering the Digital Dividend

Digitalisation will remain one of the key forces shaping our world. The Transition Report 2021-22 explores how economies in the EBRD regions can deliver the digital dividend, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Building on rich sources of data, it introduces a new index of digital transformation and highlights digital divides across and within countries. The report looks at how addressing these divides will be vital to the success of economies.

