EBRD SERIOUSLY CONCERNED BY INDICTMENT AGAINST MOLDOVA’S VICTORIABANK

(AGENPARL) – mer 12 agosto 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
Bank trusts that investigation will respect clients, customers and shareholders body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]
[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]
________________________________________________________________________