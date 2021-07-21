(AGENPARL) – mer 21 luglio 2021 OFFICIAL USE

EBRD appoints Christoph Denk as Head of Economics, Policy and Governance

Christoph Denk has been appointed the new Managing Director, Economics, Policy and Governance at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with effect from 1 October 2021.

He has extensive experience in policy and economics and currently serves as the Bank’s Director, Country Strategy Coordination, Results Management and EU Affairs.

“Combining investment with policy engagement is what makes the EBRD most impactful and I am immensely proud to be leading this key part of the Bank’s approach with a team of great experts,” Mr Denk said. “Our priority will be to scale up the Bank’s policy engagement to support the development of sustainable market economies in regions where we invest.”

Mr Denk, a German national, joined the EBRD in 2010. He served as Director of the President’s Office for two EBRD Presidents and managed the Bank’s operations in [Albania](https://www.ebrd.com/albania.html) as Head of Office before returning to Headquarters to lead teams in London and Brussels. Prior to joining the EBRD, Mr Denk worked in the European Department of the [German Federal Ministry of Finance](https://www.bundesfinanzministerium.de/Web/EN/Home/home.html) and, during the global financial crisis, at the [International Monetary Fund](https://www.imf.org/en/Home).

Mr Denk holds a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard Kennedy School and a doctorate in banking and finance from the University of St. Gallen, where he also worked at the Swiss Institute of Banking and Finance.

