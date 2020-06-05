venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Breaking News

DECRETO SCUOLA: PEZZOPANE (PD), SERVE IMPEGNO GOVERNO SU RICOSTRUZIONE ISTITUTI ZONE SISMA

DL RILANCIO: NARDI (PD), ECOBONUS 110 PER CENTO VOLANO PER ECONOMIA

IL GOVERNO IMPUGNA ALLA CORTE LA LEGGE LOMBARDA SULLE CONCESSIONI IDROELETTRICHE BORGHI…

AMBIENTE. DELRIO: E’ TEMPO DELLA TRANSIZIONE A “MODELLO VERDE” PER CRESCITA

SCUOLA: CALABRIA (FI), PARITARIE DIMENTICATE, RISCHIAMO COLLASSO SISTEMA

IMPIANTI A FUNE, SITUAZIONE SBLOCCATA. IL MINISTERO AUTORIZZA LE REGIONI ALLA RIAPERTURA

CARABINIERI: PD, UN AFFETTUOSO SALUTO NEL LORO GIORNO DI FESTA

DL RILANCIO, GRIBAUDO (PD): PROPOSTE PER ESTENDERE FRUIBILITà CONGEDI E BONUS

CARABINIERI: CALABRIA (FI), GRAZIE, SONO NOSTRO ORGOGLIO

DIFESA: SQUERI (FI), SI ONORI ARMA INCREMENTANDO ORGANICI E MEZZI

Agenparl

EBRD NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY 5 JUNE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 05 giugno 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
A digest of recent news from the EBRD body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]

[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]

________________________________________________________________________

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More