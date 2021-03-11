giovedì, Marzo 11, 2021
Breaking News

<EM>QUORUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

ASSEGNO UNICO E UNIVERSALE: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 11A COMMISSIONE

TRADE POLICY: A LEVER OF THE EU AS A GEOPOLITICAL GLOBAL PLAYER

+++“LEGGE SEVERINO”: LA SOSPENSIONE AUTOMATICA DEL CONSIGLIERE REGIONALE CONDANNATO IN VIA NON…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE SULLE INIZIATIVE FINANZIATE CON LE RISORSE DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – VARIAZIONE DELLA COMPOSIZIONE DELLA COMMISSIONE – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULL’INQUINAMENTO DERIVANTE DALL’UTILIZZO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – FENOMENO DELLA COSIDDETTA “MORIA DEL KIWI” (N. 147)…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO PER LA PUBBLICA AMMINISTRAZIONE SULLE…

Agenparl

EBRD LITERATURE PRIZE 2021: SELECTED LONGLIST ANNOUNCED

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – gio 11 marzo 2021 EBRD logo
You have subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
Winner of €20,000 prize to be announced in May body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

 Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]

[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]

________________________________________________________________________

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More