EBRD BACKS EGYPT’S LARGEST LOCAL CURRENCY BOND ISSUANCE

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 luglio 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
Investment of EGP 1.5 billion in El Taamirs EGP 10 billion securitisation bond body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]
[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]
________________________________________________________________________