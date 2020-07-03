EBRD AND DONORS HELP GEORGIA’S WOMEN-RUN WHITE STUDIO GROW

(AGENPARL) – ven 03 luglio 2020 EBRD logo
Youhave subscribed to News from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). We have just published this content.
Female entrepreneurs put the spotlight on Georgian ceramics body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
Find us on
Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/ebrdhq ] Twitter [ https://twitter.com/ebrd ] LinkedIn [ http://www.linkedin.com/company/ebrd ] Youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ] Instagram [ https://www.instagram.com/ebrd_official/?hl=en ]
[ https://www.youtube.com/user/ebrdtv ]
________________________________________________________________________