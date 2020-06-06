sabato, Giugno 6, 2020
SWEDEN’S NATIONAL DAY

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: SEGUITO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

NATIONAL DROUGHT GROUP – JUNE 2020 STATEMENT

SICUREZZA OPERATORI SANITARI: AVVIO DISCUSSIONE IN SEDE REDIGENTE

COP26 PRESIDENT SPEECH AT RACE TO ZERO CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

AUDIZIONI IN COMMISSIONE DI INCHIESTA SISTEMA BANCARIO

HOMEOWNERS NEED TO CHECK BEFORE STARTING WORK NEAR FLOOD DEFENCES

AFFARE SETTORE AUTOMOTIVE ITALIANO: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 10A COMMISSIONE

LA NOTTE DELLE CHIESE, ARTE E BELLEZZA CHE ALIMENTANO LA FEDE

EAT LESS AND LIVE A LONG HEALTHY LIFE? STUDY SHOWS ‘NOT IN ALL CASES’

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 06 giugno 2020 The assumption that dietary restriction (and drugs that mimic its effects) will extend both lifespan and healthspan jointly has come under question, based on research involving 160 genetically distinct strains of fruit fly. Noting that results may foreshadow what will happen in humans eating a Spartan diet, researchers report that thirteen percent of the strains were more vigorous, yet died sooner with dietary restriction; 5 percent lived longer, but spent more time in poor health.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604152113.htm

