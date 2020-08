(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 (University of Bath) A lack of the mineral selenium in the diet puts people at risk of paracetamol overdose, even when the painkiller is taken at levels claimed to be safe on the packaging, according to collaborative research emerging from the University of Bath and Southwest University in China.

