EASTERN REGION: OVER 260,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 27 agosto 2020

​According to the Eastern Region Health Affairs, «Taakkad» Centers, since their launch in the region, have served more than 26,000 beneficiaries at a rate of 4500 swabs per a day. It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App. The centers are available 24/7.

These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-27-003.aspx