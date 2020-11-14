EASTERN: 600,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), sab 14 novembre 2020

​According to the Eastern Health Affairs, since Make Sure «Taakkad» Centers were launched in the region to date, they have served more than 600,000 beneficiaries.​

It is noted that the centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services and require a prior appointment through the «Sehaty» App. The centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affects, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

​

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-11-12-008.aspx