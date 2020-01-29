29 Gennaio 2020
– EAST SAN RAFAEL WORKING GROUP MEETING

(AGENPARL) – San Rafael (California USA), mer 29 gennaio 2020 East San Rafael Working Group Meeting.

Chamber Member Businesses, Property Owners and Employees located in East San Rafael meet regularly to collaborate as a group to share ideas, brainstorm and serve as a voice for East San Rafael Businesses in the city.

They met recently to identify the top three issues that are of interest to businesses in East San Rafael and create an agenda.

Please join us to express your concerns and share ideas.
Registration is Free.

ESRWG Business Plan

 

Fonte/Source: http://srchamber.smartcms.site/events/details/east-san-rafael-working-group-meeting-02-06-2020-19130

