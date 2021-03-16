martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
Breaking News

LA BASILICA DI SAN MARCO, DOVE ABITò L’APOSTOLO EVANGELISTA

ECONOMY: CANADA SHOULD FOCUS ON BOOSTING BUSINESS, JOBS AND WELL-BEING, SAYS OECD

FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTERS TO DISCUSS EXTERNAL ASPECTS OF EU…

VACCINI, ASTRAZENECA SOSPESA PER FORMA SPECIALE DI TROMBOSI VENOSA CEREBRALE MOLTO RARA

EUROPA, BONFRISCO (LEGA): INCONTRO CON JENS STOLTENBERG, SEGRETARIO GENERALE DELLA NATO PER…

UK SPECIAL ENVOY TO SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN VISITS EGYPT

LA SANTA SEDE: NON SI POSSONO BENEDIRE UNIONI TRA PERSONE OMOSESSUALI

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 15, 2021

NEW UK SANCTIONS TARGETING ASSAD REGIME FOR REPRESSING THE SYRIAN PEOPLE

ZENARI: LA SIRIA HA BISOGNO DI AIUTO, NON LASCIAMO MORIRE LA SPERANZA

Agenparl
Image default

EAST AND WEST IN LATE ANTIQUITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 16 marzo 2021
Title: East and West in late antiquity [electronic resource] : invasion, settlement, ethnogenesis and conflicts of religion / by Wolf Liebeschuetz.
Author: Liebeschuetz, J. H. W. G. (John Hugo Wolfgang Gideon), author.
Imprint: Leiden, The Netherlands : Koninklijke Brill, [2015]”;”©2015
Shelfmark: Ebook Central
Subjects: Social change — Rome — History.
Roman provinces — History.
Rome — History — Empire, 284-476.
Rome — Ethnic relations.

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3256431a

Post collegati

ON VOLUNTARY SERVITUDE

Redazione

THE DEVIL’S WORLD

Redazione

GENDERING MODERN JAPANESE HISTORY

Redazione

THE METABOLIST IMAGINATION

Redazione

MEDIA THEORY IN JAPAN

Redazione

JULIAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More