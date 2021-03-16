(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 16 marzo 2021
Title: East and West in late antiquity [electronic resource] : invasion, settlement, ethnogenesis and conflicts of religion / by Wolf Liebeschuetz.
Author: Liebeschuetz, J. H. W. G. (John Hugo Wolfgang Gideon), author.
Imprint: Leiden, The Netherlands : Koninklijke Brill, [2015]”;”©2015
Shelfmark: Ebook Central
Subjects: Social change — Rome — History.
Roman provinces — History.
Rome — History — Empire, 284-476.
Rome — Ethnic relations.
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3256431a