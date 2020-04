(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mer 22 aprile 2020

22/04/2020

As we mark half a century of Earth Day, we are faced with two crises: the coronavirus pandemic; and the gradually growing disaster for our climate. We must solve both challenges. The world was not prepared for the novel coronavirus. But we still have time to prepare for the climate crisis in every part of the world.