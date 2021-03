(AGENPARL) – LJUBLJANA (SLOVENIA), lun 15 marzo 2021 Average gross earnings for January 2021 amounted to EUR 1,977.20. They were lower than earnings for December 2020, in nominal terms by 2.2% and in real terms by 1.8%. They were the highest in human health and social work activities.

