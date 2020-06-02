EARLY RELEASE OF 2019 ANNUAL ELECTRIC GENERATOR REPORT DATA

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 giugno 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

** ** * * *** United States ***

**** ** ****** * Energy Information Administration *

** ** ** ** *************************************

****** ****** ** ** *************************************

EIA has posted the early release Annual Electric Generator Data from Form EIA-860 for 2019.

The data files are available on the website.

We provide the early release for the express purpose of providing immediate access to individual plant and generator data for analysts who use this type of information. The data have not been fully edited and are inappropriate for aggregation, such as to state or national totals. Also, in some cases, data for a certain number of plants and generators have been excluded from this early release pending further data validation. EIA will release final, complete, and fully edited data later in 2020.

For more information, contact our electricity experts.

🔊 Listen to this