EARLY MORNING FATALITY ON STONEY TRAIL

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 03 ottobre 2020

We are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred early this morning on Stoney Trail in the city’s southeast.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., today, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, a white, 2020 Volvo semi-tractor pulling a 53-foot trailer was traveling north on the onramp from eastbound 114 Avenue S.E., to northbound Stoney Trail S.E. The trailer was struck from behind by a blue, 2017 Honda HR-V, which was also traveling north on the onramp. The Honda went under the rear of the trailer and struck the rear axle.

The driver of the Honda suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this collision.

We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #