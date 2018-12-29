E-fit released in connection with stabbing

(AGENPARL) – London sab 29 dicembre 2018 Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Chadwell Heath.They have also released an E-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the assault.Police were called at approximately 22:55hrs on Friday, 30 November to High Road following reports that a woman had been stabbed close to the bus stop on Albany Road.The 32-year-old woman was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment; she has since been discharged.The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his early 30s, with a ginger beard and glasses. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, trousers and a baseball cap.Acting Detective Inspector Dean Grafton, from the East Area Command Unit, said: “This appears to have been a random attack on a lone woman. Thankfully her injuries were minor and she was quickly discharged from hospital.”I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit to contact us as a matter of urgency. I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen a man running from the scene.”Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 8999/30Nov.Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on .