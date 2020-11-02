E-7A WEDGETAIL FLYPAST TO COMMEMORATE LOST AIRMEN

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 02 novembre 2020 In honour of Australian Defence Force members who fought in the Vietnam War, a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft will perform a flypast over the Australian War Memorial in the early evening of Monday, 2 November. This flypast will commemorate the 50th anniversary of two airmen who lost their lives during the Vietnam conflict.

