lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 2, 2020

COVID, VERTICE A CHIGI, IPOTESI COPRIFUOCO ALLE 21, REGIONI CON ELEVATI CONTAGI…

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S NATIONAL DAY

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S NATIONAL DAY

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA’S NATIONAL DAY

COVID, LEGA: RICOSTRUZIONI FANTASIOSE, GOVERNO SMENTISCA SE VUOLE LEALE COLLABORAZIONE CON REGIONI

BELGIO, CRISTIANI E MUSULMANI: CONOSCERSI E RISPETTARSI

STATEMENT OF THE LITHUANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REGARDING THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION…

STATEMENT OF THE LITHUANIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REGARDING THE PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS…

​​​​​COVID: DELRIO (PD), GRAVE NO DEL CENTRODESTRA A CABINA DI REGIA. SERVE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » E-7A WEDGETAIL FLYPAST TO COMMEMORATE LOST AIRMEN

E-7A WEDGETAIL FLYPAST TO COMMEMORATE LOST AIRMEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 02 novembre 2020 In honour of Australian Defence Force members who fought in the Vietnam War, a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft will perform a flypast over the Australian War Memorial in the early evening of Monday, 2 November. This flypast will commemorate the 50th anniversary of two airmen who lost their lives during the Vietnam conflict.

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/operations/flying-operations/e-7a-wedgetail-flypast-commemorate-lost-airmen

Post collegati

E-7A WEDGETAIL FLYPAST TO COMMEMORATE LOST AIRMEN

Redazione

TOUGH NEWS FROM VICTORIA; RENEWAL PLAN RELEASE DATE SET

Redazione

ALIA WELCOMES NEW MEMBERS TO JALIA EDITORIAL TEAM

Redazione

BUDGET REVIEW 2020-21

Redazione

BRINGING HOME TANKER ELEMENT A MAMMOTH UNDERTAKING

Redazione

LECTURER SHORTLISTED FOR ESTEEMED AWARD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More