martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
Breaking News

CAGNOTTO: IL MIO COSTUME ALL’ASTA PER FARE DEL BENE

USA, PENA DI MORTE: CRUDELE L’ASSENZA DI UN ACCOMPAGNAMENTO SPIRITUALE

SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY BOOSTS THE NECESSARY TRANSFORMATIONS IN SOCIETY

ABORTO: DEPUTATE PD, FERMEREMO OPERAZIONE OSCURANTISTA UMBRIA

LE NUOVE NOMINE DELLA COMMISSIONE PONTIFICIA PER LE ATTIVITà SANITARIE

SUDAFRICA, GIORNATA DELLA GIOVENTù ON LINE. VESCOVI : CREDETE E SAPPIATE SPICCARE…

LA RICONCILIAZIONE DELLA LIBIA DEVE PASSARE PER L’EUROPA

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: GLI IMPRENDITORI CHIEDONO FATTI E NON PASSERELLE

RILANCIO, BERLUSCONI: TAGLIARE TASSE, FLAT TAX, VERA RIFORMA GIUSTIZIA

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), SU AREE GIOCO DUBBI SANTIFICAZIONI E ASSENZA MANUTENZIONE

Agenparl

DYNAMIC SINGLE-CELL INTRACELLULAR PH SENSING USING A SERS-ACTIVE NANOPIPETTE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020

Glass nanopipettes have shown promise for applications in single-cell manipulation, analysis, and imaging. In recent years, plasmonic nanopipettes have been developed to enable surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) measurements for single-cell analysis. In this work, we developed a SERS-active nanopipette that can be used to perform long-term and reliable intracellular analysis of single living cells with minimal damage, which is achieved by optimizing the nanopipette geometry and the surface density of the gold nanoparticle (AuNP) layer at the nanopipette tip. To demonstrate its ability in single-cell analysis, we used the nanopipette for intracellular pH sensing. Intracellular pH (pHi) is vital to cells as it influences cell function and behavior and pathological conditions. The pH sensitivity was realized by simply modifying the AuNP layer with the pH reporter molecule 4-mercaptobenzoic acid. With a response time of less than 5 seconds, the pH sensing range is from 6.0 to 8.0 and the maximum sensitivity is 0.2 pH units. We monitored the pHi change of individual HeLa and fibroblast cells, triggered by the extracellular pH (pHe) change. The HeLa cancer cells can better resist pHe change and adapt to the weak acidic environment. Plasmonic nanopipettes can be further developed to monitor other intracellular biomarkers.

Graphical abstract: Dynamic single-cell intracellular pH sensing using a SERS-active nanopipette

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/eDhmmiRdyuo/D0AN00838A

Post collegati

MOH: 4,507 NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED, 43,147 TOTAL ACTIVE CASES

Redazione

A ZINC2+-DPBT FRAMEWORK: LUMINESCENCE SENSING OF CU2+, AG+, MNO4− AND CR(VI) (CR2O72− AND CRO42−) IONS

Redazione

DYNAMIC SINGLE-CELL INTRACELLULAR PH SENSING USING A SERS-ACTIVE NANOPIPETTE

Redazione

ELASTO-MORPHOLOGY OF P3HT:PCBM BULK HETEROJUNCTION ORGANIC SOLAR CELLS

Redazione

PETER BLESER: DIE ENERGIEWENDE IST EINE GENERATIONENAUFGABE

Redazione

JENS KOEPPEN: ES GEHT HAUPTSäCHLICH UM DIE VERLäNGERUNG VON FRISTEN, DIE BEDINGT DURCH DIE CORONAKRISE ERFORDERLICH IST

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More