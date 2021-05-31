(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 maggio 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00017A, Paper

Lin-Lin Chu, Kaipin Xu, Robert Graf, Zhichao Yan, Junfang Li, Yefeng Yao

Chain entanglement behaviors were studied by 1H Hahn echo nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and 1H double-quantum (DQ) NMR experiments. Poly(ethylene oxide) (PEO) was chosen to investigate the chain entanglement behaviors….

