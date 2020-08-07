venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Breaking News

STAY SAFE AROUND THE RIVER THAMES

FASE 3, SALVINI: SBARCHI SENZA SOSTA MA GRAZIE ALLA LEGA CHIUDE IL…

FASE 3, SALVINI: IMMIGRATI POSITIVI AL COVID DA TREVISO ALLA SICILIA, IL…

STAY SAFE ON YOUR STAYCATION

IL NUOVO FILM DEI BTS AL CINEMA: BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE

MAJOR £650 MILLION INVESTMENT FOR NORTHERN IRELAND

ARGENTINA, LA FESTA DI SAN CAYETANO PATRONO DEL PANE E DEL LAVORO

CORONAVIRUS, AFRICA: UN MILIONE DI PERSONE HANNO CONTRATTO LA MALATTIA, ESPERTI SANITARI…

PORTOGALLO, LA CHIESA RIFLETTE SULLA SITUAZIONE DEI MIGRANTI

COREA DEL SUD, SEUNGJAE LEE DELLA SOONCHUNHYANG UNIVERSITY SU CORONAVIRUS: UNO STUDIO…

Agenparl

DYNAMIC DIMER-MONOMER EQUILIBRIUM IN A CYCLORUTHENATED COMPLEX OF [RE(η6-C6H6)2]+

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 07 agosto 2020

Cycloruthenation is a well known process in organometallic ruthenium chemistry. In this work, we report unprecedented cycloruthenated rhenium bis-arene compounds with planar chirality. In a two-step process, the reaction of acetyl-pyridine with [Reη6-C6H6)2]+ introduced a pyridinyl-methanol ligand at one of the arene rings. Coordination of [Ru(CO)2Cl2]n led to cycloruthenation, and the products were obtained as two diastereomeric pairs of enantiomers. At basic pH conditions, the two pairs of enantiomers undergo spontaneous and reversible dimerization. The cycloruthenated monomers were fully characterized, and the dimerization process was studied by NMR, IR spectroscopy, and DFT calculations.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/snEvaDXod-Y/D0CC04180G

Post collegati

FUNCTIONAL ZWITTERIONIC BIOMATERIALS FOR ADMINISTRATION OF INSULIN

Redazione

TUNING THE SELECTIVE PERMEABILITY OF POLYDISPERSE POLYMER NETWORKS

Redazione

CHIRAL SURFACTANT-TYPE METALLOMICELLAR CATALYST: PREPARATION AND APPLICATION IN ASYMMETRIC MICHAEL ADDITION IN WATER

Redazione

MICROCAVITY ARRAY SUPPORTED LIPID BILAYER MODELS OF GANGLIOSIDE – INFLUENZA HEMAGGLUTININ1 BINDING

Redazione

DYNAMIC DIMER-MONOMER EQUILIBRIUM IN A CYCLORUTHENATED COMPLEX OF [RE(η6-C6H6)2]+

Redazione

LAVORO IN SVIZZERA: LE PROSPETTIVE RIMANGONO NEGATIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More