DYNAMIC BEHAVIORS OF SEDIMENTING COLLOIDAL GEL MATERIALS: HYDRODYNAMIC INTERACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,14340-14355
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01563F, Paper
Jize Sui
It is a highly nonlinear poromechanics phenomenon that colloidal gel materials that are exposed to a gravitational stress greater than their yield stress undergo elastic compression.
