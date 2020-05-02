DYNAMIC BAND ALIGNMENT MODULATION OF ULTRATHIN WOX/ZNO STACK FOR HIGH ON/OFF RATIO FIELD-EFFECT SWITCHING APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C9NR10988A, Paper
Ho-In Lee, Jinseon Park, Yun Ji Kim, Sunwoo Heo, Jeongwoon Hwang, Seung-Mo Kim, Yongsu Lee, Kyeongjae Cho, Myung Mo Sung, Byoung Hun Lee
A two-dimensional (2D) WOx/ZnO stack reveals a unique carrier transport behavior, which can be utilized as a novel device element to achieve a very high on/off ratio (> 106) and…
