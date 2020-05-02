sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

SERVICE INDUSTRIES CAN FUEL GROWTH BY MAKING DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES A PRIORITY

GIOVEDì 30 APRILE 2020 – 212ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

A MESSAGE FROM NSA DIRECTOR AND COMMANDER, U.S. CYBER COMMAND GENERAL PAUL…

LA CEI: PRESERVARE LA SALUTE DI TUTTI è UN INTERESSE PRIMARIO

PRESS RELEASE: PM RECOGNISES CAPTAIN TOM AS NEIGHBOURHOOD ‘POINT OF LIGHT’

30/04/2020 COVID-19: PACE JUNE PART-SESSION POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 30 APRIL…

NEWS STORY: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 APRIL 2020

FIFTH ROUND OF CHARTER FLIGHTS FROM INDIA ANNOUNCED

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 APRIL 2020

Agenparl

DYNAMIC BAND ALIGNMENT MODULATION OF ULTRATHIN WOX/ZNO STACK FOR HIGH ON/OFF RATIO FIELD-EFFECT SWITCHING APPLICATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C9NR10988A, Paper
Ho-In Lee, Jinseon Park, Yun Ji Kim, Sunwoo Heo, Jeongwoon Hwang, Seung-Mo Kim, Yongsu Lee, Kyeongjae Cho, Myung Mo Sung, Byoung Hun Lee
A two-dimensional (2D) WOx/ZnO stack reveals a unique carrier transport behavior, which can be utilized as a novel device element to achieve a very high on/off ratio (> 106) and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/GHNsrYNFkG8/C9NR10988A

Post collegati

WHAT EXISTING ECONOMIC STUDIES SAY ABOUT AUSTRALIA’S COST OF ABATEMENT

Redazione

DYNAMIC BAND ALIGNMENT MODULATION OF ULTRATHIN WOX/ZNO STACK FOR HIGH ON/OFF RATIO FIELD-EFFECT SWITCHING APPLICATIONS

Redazione

MINISTRO REJEITA HC QUE PEDIA REINTEGRAçãO DE MORO E VALEIXO NO PODER EXECUTIVO FEDERAL

Redazione

HAVE YOU GIVEN UP TEACHING YOUR KIDS AT HOME? I CAN HELP!

Redazione

AG PANEL GETS FIRST LOOK AT SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCE BILL

Redazione

DIVISION APPROVES $2.7 MILLION IN GRANTS TO ADDRESS OPIATE EPIDEMIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More