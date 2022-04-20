(AGENPARL) – mer 20 aprile 2022 DVLA Timed Auction of Personalised Registrations – Number 1 Registrations []

Number ‘1’ Registrations

Here are just some of the number ‘1’ registrations in our next auction:

Lot 2314

Starting price £2,400

Lot 2433

Starting price £2,000

Lot 2446

Starting price £2,400

Lot 2449

Starting price £2,400

Lot 2490

Starting price £2,400

Lot 2491

Starting price £2,400

Timed online Auction – Wednesday 11th to Tuesday 17th May 2022.

all 2,500 registrations on offer with starting prices from £70.

Track your bids online, 24 hours a day during the auction.

a pdf version of the catalogue for this auction.

There is no advantage to bidding at the last minute.

More information

All purchases are subject to VAT, buyer’s premium of 7% + VAT and an £80 assignment fee. Once placed, bids cannot be cancelled.

Registrations will not be sold prior to the auction. See catalogue for details. E & OE.

Warning: It is an offence to alter, re-arrange or misrepresent a registration number. There is a maximum fine of £1,000 and the registration number can be withdrawn without compensation.

