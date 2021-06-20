(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 20 giugno 2021 (American Society for Microbiology) Increased screen time among young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic correlated with a rise in pandemic-related distress, according to research led by investigators at the Saint James School of Medicine on the Caribbean island nation, Saint Vincent. The increase in time spent viewing entertainment on a screen both prior to and during the pandemic was associated with a boost in anxiety scores.

