DURATION OF ANTIBODY RESPONSE VARIES AMONG ADULTS NATURALLY REINFECTED WITH RSV

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (Baylor College of Medicine) Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine found that while most individuals responded to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) natural reinfection with a typical sustained antibody response associated with protection, a few individuals surprisingly responded atypically, not being able to sustain the antibody response, which declined to levels that made the individuals susceptible to RSV reinfection.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/bcom-doa020421.php