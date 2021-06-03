(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 03 giugno 2021

At approximately 4:00 this morning the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a dumpster fire in the downtown. On arrival at the 200 block of 10th avenue southwest crews found a fully involved dumpster fire that was spreading to a building in the rear lane area. Fire crews quickly deployed hose streams and brought the fire under control in the dumpster and roof area of the exposed building. Firefighters entered the building and found large amounts of smoke in the 3 story commercial occupancy. Crews were able to vent the smoke quickly and ensure that there were no occupants.

Calgary police assisted with perimeter control, and firefighters will remain at the scene assessing the damage and assisting investigators. There were no injuries on scene and damage to the building was mainly from fire in the roof and smoke on the interior. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

