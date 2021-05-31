(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 31 maggio 2021 (New Jersey Institute of Technology) Researchers say that the auditory feedback exchanged between wrens during their opera-like duets momentarily inhibits motor circuits used for singing in the listening partner, which helps link the pair’s brains and coordinate turn-taking for a seemingly telepathic performance. The study also offers fresh insight into how humans and other cooperative animals use sensory cues to act in concert with one another.

