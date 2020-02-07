(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, ven 07 febbraio 2020

Due to vehicle breakdown , the slow lane of Kwun Tong By-Pass Yau Tong bound near MegaBox is still closed to all traffic.

Only the fast lane is still available to motorists.

Traffic is congested now.

Due to watermain burst, all lanes of Tai Chung Kiu Road Tai Wai bound near City One are closed to all traffic.

Affected bus routes have been diverted.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Traffic is busy now.

Special arrangements of cross-boundary transport services

**************************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) announced the following special arrangements of the cross-boundary transport services.



Cross-boundary railway service



Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Stations are temporarily closed, and the train service of East Rail Line are maintained between Hung Hom and Shueng Shui Stations. MTR Corporation provides shuttle train service with headway of 30 minutes plying between Sheung Shui and Lo Wu Stations to serve residents in Lo Wu.



In view of the temporary closure of Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Stations, the service of KMB route No B1 (Tin Tsz Estate – Lok Ma Chau Station) and Green Minibus (GMB) route No 75 (Yuen Long (Fook Hong Street)/ San Tin – Lok Ma Chau Public Transport Interchange) are suspended. The short-working service of GMB route No 75 (Yuen Long (Fook Hong Street) – Ha Wan Tsuen) remain in service.



The services of Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Intercity Through Train are suspended. West Kowloon Station will also be closed for extensive cleansing until further notice. Those passengers who bought the tickets should retain the tickets or receipts. Full refund will be arranged. MTR Corporation Limited would announce the refund arrangement.



Land-based cross-boundary transport services



Due to the suspension of immigration clearance service for passenger at Lok Ma Chau Control Point, the long-haul and short-haul cross-boundary coach and shuttle bus (Yellow Bus) services using this control point are suspended at the same time. Besides, cross boundary private cars and hire cars also cannot use this control point.



In view of the above arrangement, the service of GMB route No 44B (Tuen Mun Station – Lok Ma Chau (San Tin) Public Transport Interchange), No 44B1 (Tuen Mun Ferry Pier – Lok Ma Chau (San Tin) Public Transport Interchange/ Lok Ma Chau Control Point), No 79S (Tin Shui Wai (Grandeur Terrace)) – Lok Ma Chau Control Point) and No 616S (Mong Kok – Lok Ma Chau Control Point) are suspended. In addition, GMB route No 78 (Pak Heung Road – Lok Ma Chau Control Point), which is extended to Lok Ma Chau Control Point after 10.30 pm daily, is truncated not observing Lok Ma Chau Control Point and terminated at Lok Ma Chau (San Tin) Public Transport Interchange.



Cross-boundary coach, shuttles bus (Gold Bus) (for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port only) and local public transport serving the Shenzhen Bay Port and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port continue to operate and the service level are suitably adjusted. Passengers should pay attention to the Government’s latest announcements about the cross boundary transport news and approach the operators concerned to enquire the detailed service arrangement.



Due to the suspension of immigration clearance service for passengers and cross boundary private cars at Sha Tau Kok and Man Kam To Control Points, cross boundary coaches using these two control points will also suspend the service at the same time. Besides, cross boundary private cars and hire cars also cannot use the control points concerned.



Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations of the East Rail Line are closed. Train service between Hung Hom and Sheung Shui stations maintains normal.

Please plan your journey accordingly.

Special traffic arrangement for Guangdong-Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars ********************************************************

Guangdong-Hong Kong cross-boundary private cars under the regular quota and issued with valid Closed Road Permits (CRPs) for using Sha Tau Kok or Man Kam To Control Point will be allowed to use Shenzhen Bay Port to travel between Guangdong and Hong Kong starting from midnight on February 3 (Monday) until further notice.

Train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland are suspended until further notice. Hong Kong West Kowloon Station is also closed from this date onwards.

According to the information from the MTRCL, passengers holding tickets for trains between Hong Kong West Kowloon and the Mainland should keep their tickets and receipts or ticket purchase verifications to obtain refunds at Hong Kong West Kowloon Station after it reopens. Please refer to the latest ticket refund arrangements as announced by the MTR. You may also visit the High Speed Rail website www. mtr. com. hk/highspeed or refer to the High Speed Rail app.

If you have purchased tickets through the 12306 website, refunds can be directly obtained through the website.

In connection with the suspension of the train service on the High Speed Rail between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and the Mainland and the closure of Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, the following bus routes are suspended until resumption of operation of the High Speed Rail-

– Citybus route no. W1 (Admiralty Station (West) Bus Terminus – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

– KMB route no. W2 (Kwun Tong Station Public Transport Interchange – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

– KMB route no. W3 (Sheung Shui – West Kowloon Station Bus Terminus)

The bus companies will put up notices to inform passengers of the above services arrangements.

Due to the closure of Ocean Park, please be advised the following temporary bus arrangements be implemented until further notice:-

– Suspension of the service of CTB Route 629 from Central to Ocean Park; and

– Suspension of detoured routing through Ocean Park for Cross Harbour Routes 107, 170, 171 and 973 on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays.

The bus companies will put up notices to inform passengers of the above services arrangements.

Transport Department to resume driving test (road test) services from February 5

******************************************************************

The Transport Department (TD) announced on February 3 that driving test (road test) services will be resumed from February 5. Candidates who have made an appointment for road tests on or after February 5 should attend the road tests on the date and time at the Driving Test Centre as specified on the Driving Test Appointment Letter. Road tests scheduled for January 29 to February 4 will be postponed. Affected candidates will be notified individually of alternative arrangements.



In order to reduce the risk of spreading virus transmissions in the community, written tests (driving test Part A) and taxi written tests are still suspended until further notice. Affected candidates will be notified individually of alternative arrangements.

Transport Department to resume limited public services

*********************************************

To align with the special work arrangement announced by the Government on January 31 to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, the Transport Department (TD) announced on February 1 the provision of limited services to members of the public from February 3 until further notice. Details are as follows:



(1) Licensing Offices at Admiralty, Cheung Sha Wan, Kwun Tong and Sha Tin, and Driving Test Appointment Office at Cheung Sha Wan will open from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday for the provision of counter services (except for the direct issue of a full Hong Kong driving licence). Applicants who have made an appointment for a renewal of a full driving licence/vehicle licence or an application for an international driving permit can visit the licensing office concerned on the scheduled appointment day during the opening hours of the licensing office.



(2) Public Vehicles Unit at Admiralty will open from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday for the provision of counter services.



(3) Cross Boundary Unit at Sheung Wan will open from 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday for the provision of counter services.



(4) TD’s Vehicle Examination Centres will resume normal services.



To reduce the risk of virus transmission, members of the public are advised to visit the licensing offices to submit applications after the TD’s resumption of full services unless there are urgent needs. They can also submit applications by post, drop box, or online. The TD will process the applications as soon as possible.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm