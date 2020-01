(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 18 gennaio 2020



PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News Due to traffic accident , the fast lane of Waterloo Road flyover Tsim Sha Tsui bound near Boundary Street is closed to all traffic.

Only the slow lane is still available to motorists.

Traffic is busy now.

The fast lane of Kwun Tong Road Yau Tong bound near How Ming Lane which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic.

Due to heavy traffic, the following road sections are busy: – Prince Edward Road West (Tai Kok Tsui bound)

– Prince Edward Road East (Tai Kok Tsui bound) Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with utmost care and patience.

Traffic is busy now.

Due to heavy traffic, the following road sections are busy. – East Kowloon Way Tsim Sha Tsui bound

– Chatham Road North Tsim Sha Tsui bound Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with

utmost care and patience.

Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

