(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020
AM
Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.
|
Special Traffic News
Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.
Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm