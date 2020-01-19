19 Gennaio 2020
DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT , THE FAST LANE OF LUNG CHEUNG ROAD KWAI CHUNG BOUND NEAR LUNG CHEUNG ROAD LOOKOUT IS CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC. ONLY REMAINING LANES ARE STILL AVAILABLE TO MOTORISTS. TRAFFIC IS BUSY NOW.
DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT , THE FAST LANE OF LUNG CHEUNG ROAD KWAI CHUNG BOUND NEAR LUNG CHEUNG ROAD LOOKOUT IS CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC. ONLY REMAINING LANES ARE STILL AVAILABLE TO MOTORISTS. TRAFFIC IS BUSY NOW.

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020

    1. Due to traffic accident , the fast lane of Lung Cheung Road Kwai Chung bound near Lung Cheung Road Lookout is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
      Traffic is busy now.
    2. Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
    3. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
      Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

