Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Hong Kong Island:

– Chater Road

– Ice House Street

– Garden Road flyover

– Lambeth Walk

– Des Voeux Road Central between Pottinger Street and Queen’s Road Central

– Queensway between Queen’s Road Central and Hennessy Road

– Connaught Road Central eastbound diverted to Cotton Tree Drive or Man Cheung Street

– Gloucester Road westbound diverted to Tonnochy Road only

Public Transport Services at the above road sections will be affected, diverted or

suspended. Police will exercise or alter the road closure, traffic control and diversion

measures depending on the traffic conditions on site. Motorists are advised to be

patient when driving in the vicinity and follow Police’s instruction, and watch out

for the latest traffic news through the media.

In addition, other ad-hoc traffic and public transport measures, including

additional road closures, traffic diversion, alteration and suspension of public

transport services may be implemented by the Police at anytime depending on

actual traffic and crowd conditions in the areas.

Early planning of journeys and use of alternative travelling routes are advised to

avoid unexpected delay. Public transport commuters are advised to pay attention

to the arrangements of route diversions and suspension or relocation of stops.

Motorists are advised to drive with utmost care and patience. Members of the

public are advised to pay attention to radio / TV announcements on traffic

conditions.