(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020 Due to road situation at Hong Kong Island , the following public transport services have been adjusted as follows:

The following daytime bus routes are suspended:

Hong Kong Island Routes:

5X, 12, 12A, 12M, 13, 15C, 23, 25, 26, 40M, 260, 590, 789, X15

Cross Harbour Routes:

103, W1

The following daytime bus routes are truncated / diverted:

Hong Kong Island Routes:

1, 2, 2A, 2X, 4, 5B, 5X, 6, 6X, 8, 8H, 8P, 8X, 10, 11, 15, 15B, 19, 25A, 30X, 37A, 37B, 38, 40, 42, 65, 70, 72, 72A, 75, 76, 77, 81, 90, 90B, 91, 96, 97, 592, 720, 722, 780, 788

Cross Harbour Routes:

101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, 109, 111, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 170, 182, 307, 601, 603, 619, 671, 673, 680, 681, 690, 905, 914, 930, 930X, 934, 936, 948, 960, 961, 962B, 962X, 967, 968, 969, 978, H1, H2

Airport / North Lantau External Routes:

A11, A17, E11

Tram service:

Tram service between Western Market Terminus and Percival Street is suspended.

Re-routeing will also take place for other routes according to actual traffic conditions. Some departures may be terminated at mid-way bus stops. Passengers please follow instructions from site staff at the scene.

Other ad-hoc traffic and public transport measures, including additional road closures, traffic diversion, alteration and suspension of public transport services may be implemented by the Police at anytime depending on actual traffic and crowd conditions in the areas.

Early planning of journeys and use of alternative travelling routes are advised to avoid unexpected delay. Public transport commuters are advised to pay attention to the arrangements of route diversions and suspension or relocation of stops.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm