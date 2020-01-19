19 Gennaio 2020
DUE TO ROAD SITUATION, THE FOLLOWING ROAD SECTIONS ARE TEMPORARY BLOCKED / CLOSED / DIVERTED: HONG KONG ISLAND: – DES VOEUX ROAD CENTRAL BETWEEN PEDDER STREET AND QUEEN'S ROAD CENTRAL PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES AT THE ABOVE ROAD SECTIONS WILL BE AFFECTED, DIVERTED OR SUSPENDED. POLICE WILL EXERCISE OR ALTER THE ROAD CLOSURE, TRAFFIC CONTROL AND DIVERSION MEASURES DEPENDING ON THE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ON SITE. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO BE PATIENT WHEN DRIVING IN THE VICINITY AND FOLLOW POLICE'S INSTRUCTION, AND WATCH OUT FOR THE LATEST TRAFFIC NEWS THROUGH THE MEDIA. IN ADDITION, OTHER AD-HOC TRAFFIC AND PUBLIC TRANSPORT MEASURES, INCLUDING ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES, TRAFFIC DIVERSION, ALTERATION AND SUSPENSION OF PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES MAY BE IMPLEMENTED BY THE POLICE AT ANYTIME DEPENDING ON ACTUAL TRAFFIC AND CROWD CONDITIONS IN THE AREAS. EARLY PLANNING OF JOURNEYS AND USE OF ALTERNATIVE TRAVELLING ROUTES ARE ADVISED TO AVOID UNEXPECTED DELAY. PUBLIC TRANSPORT COMMUTERS ARE ADVISED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE ARRANGEMENTS OF ROUTE DIVERSIONS AND SUSPENSION OR RELOCATION OF STOPS. MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO DRIVE WITH UTMOST CARE AND PATIENCE. MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC ARE ADVISED TO PAY ATTENTION TO RADIO / TV ANNOUNCEMENTS ON TRAFFIC CONDITIONS.
(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020 Due to road situation at Hong Kong Island , the following public transport services have been adjusted as follows:

The following daytime bus routes are suspended:
Hong Kong Island Routes:
5X, 12, 12A, 12M, 13, 15C, 23, 25, 26, 40M, 260, 590, 789, X15

Cross Harbour Routes:
103, W1

The following daytime bus routes are truncated / diverted:
Hong Kong Island Routes:
1, 2, 2A, 2X, 4, 5B, 5X, 6, 6X, 8, 8H, 8P, 8X, 10, 11, 15, 15B, 19, 25A, 30X, 37A, 37B, 38, 40, 42, 65, 70, 72, 72A, 75, 76, 77, 81, 90, 90B, 91, 96, 97, 592, 720, 722, 780, 788

Cross Harbour Routes:
101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, 109, 111, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 170, 182, 307, 601, 603, 619, 671, 673, 680, 681, 690, 905, 914, 930, 930X, 934, 936, 948, 960, 961, 962B, 962X, 967, 968, 969, 978, H1, H2

Airport / North Lantau External Routes:
A11, A17, E11

Tram service:
Tram service between Western Market Terminus and Percival Street is suspended.

Re-routeing will also take place for other routes according to actual traffic conditions. Some departures may be terminated at mid-way bus stops. Passengers please follow instructions from site staff at the scene.

Other ad-hoc traffic and public transport measures, including additional road closures, traffic diversion, alteration and suspension of public transport services may be implemented by the Police at anytime depending on actual traffic and crowd conditions in the areas.

Early planning of journeys and use of alternative travelling routes are advised to avoid unexpected delay. Public transport commuters are advised to pay attention to the arrangements of route diversions and suspension or relocation of stops.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

