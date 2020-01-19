19 Gennaio 2020
(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, dom 19 gennaio 2020

  1. Due to road situation at Hong Kong Island , the following public transport services have been adjusted as follows:

    The following daytime bus routes are truncated / diverted:
    Hong Kong Island Routes:
    1, 5B, 10, 11, 260, 720, 780, 788

    Cross Harbour Routes:
    101, 102, 103, 104, 106, 108, 109, 111, 112, 113, 115, 116, 117, 170, 182, 307, 601, 603, 619, 671, 673, 680, 681, 690, 905, 914, 948, 960, 961, 967, 968, 978, W1

    Re-routeing will also take place for other routes according to actual traffic conditions. Some departures may be terminated at mid-way bus stops. Passengers please follow instructions from site staff at the scene.

    Other ad-hoc traffic and public transport measures, including additional road closures, traffic diversion, alteration and suspension of public transport services may be implemented by the Police at anytime depending on actual traffic and crowd conditions in the areas.

    Early planning of journeys and use of alternative travelling routes are advised to avoid unexpected delay. Public transport commuters are advised to pay attention to the arrangements of route diversions and suspension or relocation of stops.

  2. Due to road situation, the following road sections are temporary blocked /
    closed:

    Hong Kong Island:
    – Chater Road
    – Ice House Street (between Connaught Road Central and Des Voeux Road Central)

    Public Transport Services at the above road sections will be affected, diverted or
    suspended. Police will exercise or alter the road closure, traffic control and diversion
    measures depending on the traffic conditions on site. Motorists are advised to be
    patient when driving in the vicinity and follow Police’s instruction, and watch out
    for the latest traffic news through the media.

    In addition, other ad-hoc traffic and public transport measures, including
    additional road closures, traffic diversion, alteration and suspension of public
    transport services may be implemented by the Police at anytime depending on
    actual traffic and crowd conditions in the areas.

    Early planning of journeys and use of alternative travelling routes are advised to
    avoid unexpected delay. Public transport commuters are advised to pay attention
    to the arrangements of route diversions and suspension or relocation of stops.

    Motorists are advised to drive with utmost care and patience. Members of the
    public are advised to pay attention to radio / TV announcements on traffic
    conditions.

  3. Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.
    Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.
  4. Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.
    Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Fonte/Source: https://www.td.gov.hk/en/special_news/spnews.htm

